Broussard Police: Driver may have fallen asleep before crashing into 18-wheeler

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Broussard Police say a the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck may have fallen asleep before crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday on US 90 near Ambassador Caffery, police said.

After the crash, police said, the driver of the pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also injured and transported to the hospital.

Both men are now listed in stable condition, police said.

Alcohol not suspected, however toxicology results are pending, police said.