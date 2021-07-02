Broussard Police Department names Tony Ashy as Assistant Police Chief

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — The Broussard Police Department has welcomed Tony Ashy as the new Assistant Police Chief, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.

The appointment was made almost two months after the former Assistant Police Chief was fired by city council and turned in his resignation amid an investigation.

Assistant Chief Ashy brings 34 years of experience to the department.

Most recently, before being appointed to this position, he served the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office where he retired at the rank of Captain.