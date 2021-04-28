Broussard Police Chief Decou on voluntary leave during sexual harassment investigation

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou is taking voluntary leave until the completion of the investigation he is under for sexual harassment, according to a press release from the Broussard Mayor’s office.

While no comments can be made on the investigation or its findings until it is completed, Mayor Bourque and the Broussard City Council issued the following statement:

“While we have no authority over the Chief because he is an elected official, we agree with the City’s legal counsel that best practice dictates that he take leave to protect the integrity of the investigation. Above all, it is our duty to protect the employees, the people, and the reputation of our great city and to allow due process. We take seriously our responsibility and the trust placed in us by the people to lead, especially during challenging times. We are proud of the dedication of our police force and want our residents and businesses to be assured that their safety and security remain the top priorities of these professional men and women.”