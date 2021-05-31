Broussard pedestrian killed in crash on U.S. 90 near Kol Dr.

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Broussard Police confirmed the death of a pedestrian in the early morning hours today after he was struck by a Ford F-250.

Clarence Williams, Jr., 47, of Broussard, was walking along U.S. 90 near Kol Dr. when he was struck by the eastbound truck at around 5:10 a.m. this morning, according to Broussard Police Capt. Zac Gerard.

“The lighting conditions outside were still dark due to the time of morning, and the driver of the truck could not see the pedestrian due to dark clothing,” said Gerard.

The driver was buckled up at the time of the crash. No citations have been issued and a toxicology test is pending for Williams. The driver is not suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, said Gerard.