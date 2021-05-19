Broussard officials form committee to find interim police chief

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The City of Broussard announced this morning they are forming a committee to select the city’s interim police chief after current Chief Brannon Decou resigned amidst a sexual harassment scandal.

The committee will consist of nine members, including:

Mayor Ray Bourque

City Councilman Kenny Higginbotham

City Councilman Jesse Regan

City Councilman Jeff Delahoussaye

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber – Broussard resident

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Dept. Lieutenant Ross Stevens

Retired U.S. Marshal Ed Comeaux – Broussard resident, currently serving on the Broussard Civil Service Board

Retired City Marshal Phil Conrad – Broussard resident

Retired Louisiana State Police Sergeant John Trahan

The committee will review resumes and make recommendations to the city council of up to three candidates for final review by the mayor and the entire city council.

Anyone interested in applying for the interim police chief position should email his or her resume to claviolette@broussardla.com or hand-deliver it to Callie Laviolette at Broussard City Hall, 310 East Main Street, Broussard. Please include your name and address.

Applicants must reside in Broussard and provide proof of residence within the city limits of Broussard for at least the past 12 months. Resumes will be accepted beginning Wednesday, May 19, through Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m.