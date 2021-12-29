Broussard Police arrest man for hit-and-run of ‘Scooter Santa’

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — One man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a man on a scooter on Dec. 23, according to Broussard Police Capt. Zac Gerard.

Jonathan Carr, 30, faces a felony charge of hit-and-run driving after his arrest Tuesday, Dec. 28. His bond was set at $5,000, and he has since bonded out of jail, according to records.

Carr is accused of striking Raymond “Scooter Santa” Sutton, 44. Sutton was traveling on W. Main St. toward Broussard on his scooter when he was struck near S. Bernard Rd. Gerard said Sutton’s scooter was properly lit. Police found Sutton laying on the side of the road.

Sutton remains in a local hospital.