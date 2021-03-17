Broussard man arrested for assault rifle shots fired

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A Broussard man was arrested by police after he allegedly fired shots from a high-powered assault rifle in a neighborhood on Gustave St.

Tristan Greene, 24, of Broussard, was located by police after they were dispatched at around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. According to Police Chief Brannon Decou, Greene had an AR-10, .308 caliber rifle slung across his back.

Decou said officers quickly detained Greene and secured the weapon. A search of the area revealed a spent .308 cartridge in the roadway, matching the live rounds located in the magazine of the gun that Greene was carrying.

A short time after being arrested, Greene resisted officers and was subsequently subdued without injury, but he continued to kick the door and window inside the unit, Decou said. Greene has prior felony arrests for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon in 2017 and attempted second-degree murder in 2018 but was not prosecuted for them.

Greene was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: illegal discharge of a firearm, resisting arrest, and several warrants out of Opelousas for contempt of court for traffic violations, distribution of marijuana, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled and dangerous substance.

Decou said he will not tolerate gun violence in Broussard and said his department will do everything it can to apprehend anyone that is involved in these types of crimes. Anyone with additional information about this crime or any crime should contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.