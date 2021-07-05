Brothers receive guilty and not guilty verdict for murder of Lafayette Boxer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two and a half years after the murder of Brandon Broussard, a Lafayette boxer, two men are being held responsible for his death.

A lengthy trial ended hours before the fourth of July, and the District Attorney’s office says it is satisfied with the verdicts, although the jury did not agree with every charge prosecutors argued.

The pair of brothers, Shavis and Carlos Toby, are both guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, but only Shavis was found guilty of second-degree murder. Carlos was found not guilty of it.

“The jury did an excellent job. They had to evaluate the evidence,” stated 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry. “We can’t get into their heads to understand exactly why they came down to the ruling they came down with.”

He said the crux of state prosecutors’ arguments against Shavis and Carlos Toby relied on cellphone tracking and video surveillance. Because the brothers had different cell carriers, Shavis’s location was eight times more precise than his brother’s, which only gave a 2-mile radius.

Most importantly, only the DNA of Shavis was recovered from a latex glove left on the scene.

Landry admitted, “The DNA evidence definitely played a big part in it. Lots of technical stuff, right. A Lot of technology. Our world is changing. Evidence is changing.”

Life in prison is mandatory with a second-degree murder charge, but conspiracy to commit second-degree murder can only carry a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Brandon Broussard’s mother, Barbara Broussard, is hopeful that Carlos Toby, who she says, “was the mastermind”, gets the full sentence.

“We had a lot of court dates throughout the two and a half years,” said Barbara Broussard. “You breathe a sigh of relief, but you know it doesn’t bring Brandon back, and that’s a struggle we have to live with the rest of our lives.”

Mrs. Broussard told News 10 her family wanted justice for years, and they made sure they did it the right way not to tarnish Brandon’s legacy.

Judge Royale Colbert ordered a pre-sentence investigation. There’s no firm date for when it will be presented to the judge, and he will deliberate sentences.

Landry said, “It was a hard case. We knew it, but they (prosecutors) put in the hard work, and we came out with the result that I think is appropriate, and it will help keep Acadiana safe.”