YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Youngsville Historical Preservation Society has plans for a new museum, and they need help from the public to get the project off the ground.

The group unveiled a brick sale fundraising campaign at the city council meeting on Thursday night.

“We had a railroad that came through in the 1800’s, said Glenda Bryan, president of the Youngsville Historical Preservation Society. “Just the migration of people from Canada and Europe that came here. Sugar cane farming. We have a lot of history.”

The bricks are now on sale to the public.

Historical Society Group Photo

There are two sizes of bricks. A small brick is $100. A slightly larger brick is $200. You can have your name or message inscribed on the brick. The bricks will be put in the sidewalk at the new Youngsville Municipal Complex, currently under construction at the Lafayette Street/Iberia Street roundabout, and scheduled to open this October.

There are only 1,300 bricks available to purchase.

“The money will help us with all of the curating needs that we will have, the displays, possibly the building itself, to have a museum for school children, and for people to come see how much history there is. We are really excited,” said Bryan.