BREAKING: Three victims in hospital after being shot near Police Department

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — UPDATE, 9:17 p.m.: Police said that three victims stumbled into the parking lot of the Police Department after being shot near the corner of Tulane and Pinhook.

Officers inside heard multiple shots and helped get the victims transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL, 8:35 p.m.: Lafayette Police are investigating a triple shooting in the parking lot of the Police Department.

The extent of victims’ injuries is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more details are released.