UPDATE: Man killed during officer involved shooting at Lafayette nightclub

UPDATE: A man was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting before dawn Sunday at The District Nightclub in Lafayette.

According to State Police, an initial investigation has revealed that a shooting incident occurred in the parking lot of The District, located at 4607 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

Trooper Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said an officer with the Lafayette Police Department, assigned to a security detail, approached one of the groups of people believed to be involved in the shooting incident.

As the officer approached, Gossen said, one or more persons fired upon him and the officer returned fire.

During the course of the shooting incident, a female sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and one male sustained fatal gunshot wounds, Gossen said.

The officer, he said, was not injured and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police responded to an early morning shooting Sunday at The District nightclub.

Louisiana State Police and Lafayette Police are on the scene.

Law enforcement have been canvassing the area for several hours.

The parking lot of The District Event Center is temporarily closed off to traffic and pedestrians, as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

KLFY News was informed by officials that there was shooting.

Police would not confirm whether there was a fatality.

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation.

We’ll bring you more information as details become available.