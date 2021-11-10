BREAKING NEWS: Juvenile escapes from Detention Center in Lafayette

Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At around 2:17 p.m. on Wednesday, a juvenile prisoner escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) located near the airport.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Greene identified the juvenile as Jaterrius Brown, 15,

He was last seen fleeing on foot wearing blue (JDC) scrub bottoms and is described as 5’5, having a thin build, and possibly without a shirt on.

Police are actively searching for the juvenile escapee.

If anyone comes into to contact with this individual, contact Lafayette Police Department.

