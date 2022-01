CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Carencro Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Carencro woman who suffers from a rare medical condition.

Tina Marie Stacy, 51, was last spoken to on Sunday, Jan. 2. Her method of travel is unknown.

If you have seen Stacy, contact the Carencro Police Department at (337)896-6132 or call 911.