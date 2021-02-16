Blood and platelet supplies critically low due to COVID and extreme weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center say their supplies are critically low after the COVID-19 outbreak and the winter weather have combined to slow donations.

“Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center has been unable to collect blood donations at all Monday or Tuesday due to the extreme winter conditions,” said Donor Recruitment Specialist Beverly Meche. “This puts us two days behind our already struggling blood inventory. We do plan to resume operations on Wednesday, Feb 17. We ask that any and all who are able to donate blood to make the effort to contact us to make an appointment or just come to our blood center as soon as possible to help us fill this gap.”

Meche said both blood and platelet donations are badly needed.

For more information, call Lourdes Blood Center at (337) 470-4483.