Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold ‘draft’ for next generation of ‘Bigs’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana (BBBS) is looking for the next generation of ‘Bigs’ to mentor area children, and they’re kicking off their recruitment drive with a ‘draft.’

BBBS is teaming up with the NFL for the 2021 Big Draft Recruitment Campaign, according to a press release from the agency. On April 30, BBBS will introduce ‘draft picks’ from the season.

Interested potential mentors can join a Virtual Info Session at acadianabigs.com/bigdraft. Those who complete a Virtual Info Session and schedule an interview, will receive a VIP invite to the Big Draft Celebration on April 30. More details on the Big Draft Celebration, presented by Coldwell Banker- Trahan Real Estate Group are coming soon.

For updates & more information on attending a Virtual Info Session, follow the BBBS Facebook Page www.facebook.com/acadianabigs or visit our website at www.acadianabigs.com/bigdraft.