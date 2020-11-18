Better Business Bureau announces Thanksgiving food drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana will be hosting a food drive from now through Nov. 30.

Food donations can be dropped off to the BBB office at 4003 W. Congress St. in Lafayette and will be given to Second Harvest Food Bank in their efforts to end hunger. The BBB team will pick up donations, if requested.

“BBB is excited to invite businesses and consumers to join in on our November Impact Initiative as we strive to help those in need. We can reach more Acadiana families by working together.” said Jillian Dickerson, President and CEO of BBB Serving Acadiana.

Second Harvest’s suggested donation items include nonperishable foods and supplies, preferably in non-glass containers.

These items include grains such as cereal, pasta, rice and flour; evaporated and dry milk, cooking oils, canned fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, proteins including canned meats, dried beans and peanut butter; coffee, paper products, diapers and cleaning products.

A complete list of needed food products and items can be found here.

For more information, please call BBB at (337) 981-3497. Please wear a mask when dropping items off at the office.