Best Stop to expand food offerings nationally

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Since 1986, Acadiana residents have known The Best Stop as one of the finest places to get Cajun cuisine like boudin and tasso, but now, it may become known on a national level, as well.

After three years of planning and development, The Best Stop announced today that its $6 million wholesale distribution facility, located on La. 93 in Scott, is scheduled to open for business this month.

“The City of Scott is very excited about the wholesale expansion project at The Best Stop,” said Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard. “The economic engines of growth are investment and job creation. The investment [The Best Stop] has placed into our community paired with the additional jobs gives us a huge opportunity to showcase our recognition as the Boudin Capital of the World. We look forward to our continued partnership with Best Stop and look forward to the added growth they will bring to our city for years to come.”

The 15,000-square-foot facility is USDA-certified to distribute a range of wholesale products throughout all 50 U.S. states. Some of these products include boudin, smoked boudin, boudin mix, smoked sausage, andouille, tasso, rice dressing and deboned chickens. At opening, the wholesale facility will employ between seven and 10 employees, with plans to expand operations and create an estimated 20 new jobs for Lafayette parish.

Fans of Cajun cuisine and loyal customers can expect to begin seeing their favorite The Best Stop products appearing in local and national grocery stores, restaurants and bars beginning in 2021. In the meantime, eager foodies can order The Best Stop products online with national delivery options or in-store at The Best Stop Supermarket in Scott or The Best Stop Express in Duson.