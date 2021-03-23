Best Stop Cajun Foods products now available at Rouses Markets

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Best Stop Cajun Foods announced that a handful of its Cajun-Certified products are now available for purchase at all 65 Rouses Markets locations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. This is the first major grocery retailer partnership for the company since opening its wholesale facility in October 2020.

“From one Louisiana family-owned business to another, partnering with Rouses was an easy decision,” said Penny Gennuso, chief financial officer of The Best Stop. “I’ve shopped there for years, so to see our products on the shelves is completely surreal.”

Rouses is carrying the company’s Cajun and Cajun Garlic Seasonings; Original, Mild and Smoked Boudins; Boudin Party Links; Smoked Pork Sausage; Smoked Andouille; and Smoked Pork Tasso. Customers can find The Best Stop Cajun Foods products in the Rouses fresh meat section and can check Rouses’s online store locator to find their nearest market.

The family-owned and operated business added a $6 million, 15,000-square-foot whole distribution center in 2020, dramatically increasing its production capacity to support the growing demand for its products.

“When we first opened The Best Stop, our goal was to make great Cajun food and a brand our families would be proud of,” said Robert Cormier, co-founder of The Best Stop. “Well, I think we’ve done that and more. I’ve always believed that food brings people together—that’s just something ingrained in us Cajuns—and now we have the opportunity to invite even more people to try our products. We’re so grateful for each and every one of our customers. Whether they’re here or 2,000 miles away, at the end of the day, they’re all a part of our family.”