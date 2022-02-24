LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The man convicted in the 2017 murder of Christon Chaisson has now been sentenced.

Chaisson was shot and killed in downtown Lafayette when he stopped to help a woman who had fallen on the ground and hit her head while fighting with her boyfriend.

It happened in the early morning hours of October 13 in the 100 block of Lee Avenue.

According to court records, Tyler Benoit was sentenced Thursday to a total of 40 years in prison after being found guilty in October, 2021 of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

Chaisson died at a local hospital from a gunshot wound to his upper body.