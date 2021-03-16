Beloved Zoosiana senior female giraffe Evangeline passes away

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The staff of Zoosiana is in mourning this week after announcing the passing of their senior female giraffe, Evangeline, on March 15.

“Evangeline developed chronic leg pain (chronic lameness), a condition that is unfortunately common in older, large hoofstock species,” stated Zoosiana officials on their Facebook page. “After responding positively to treatments, she recently relapsed and the treatments were no longer effective. She passed peacefully and with the utmost care available.”

Evangeline arrived at Zoosiana in 2012 and had two calves with her mate, Gabriel, in 2016 and 2020.

“She will be forever remembered as part of our family and will be deeply missed,” stated the Facebook post. “We extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt compassion to our wonderful caretakers who gave Evangeline the best care and comfort available.”