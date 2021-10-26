Before announcement of mandate lift, Lafayette Parish parents staged mask protest outside school board office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A hand-full of upset parents against the Lafayette Parish School Systems mask mandate held another protest Tuesday.

The protest was peaceful however it almost ended in someone getting arrested for refusing to leave property.

Brandon Rodrigue was part of the group and this was not his first time protesting.

In fact, he says, he’s been to several LPSS school board meetings speaking out against the mask mandate and says he and the other parents feel mask harm and fail to protect their children.

“If the mask worked in our school systems so much, then why have we had so many, so many kids have to quarantine already in our school systems. These masks are not doing anything. In fact, if they’re doing anything they are making it worse.” Rodrigue said.

He says he was banned from the last school board meeting on October 6 and that he’s been banned from the school board property.

Rodrigue says he received a letter from superintendent Irma Trosclair demanding he not step foot on the property or he would be arrested.

He claims the letter states her and other school board officials feel threatened by his presence.

“Last time I checked, their feelings don’t trump my rights I haven’t done anything illegal. I just want to stand up for what’s right in the law.”

Rodrigue says he has decided to run for a seat on the school board in 2023.

No arrest happened today but Rodigue was issued a summons instead.

News Ten reached out to LPSS to confirm claims made by Rodrigue, and so far we have not yet received a comment.