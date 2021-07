LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are looking for three men who robbed an employee servicing an ATM at a local bank.

According to police, at around 10 a.m. Monday the employee was working on the ATM in the 1200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road when three armed men approached him demanding money.

Police say they stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a red sports utility vehicle.

The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Police or dial 911.