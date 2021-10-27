Aylee’s Angels pop up shop: fun for families and funds for the nonprofit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Aylee’s Angels is a nonprofit organization that aims to assist mourning families in their healing process after the loss of a child. Aylee’s Angels provides keepsakes and bereavement boxes to families that lose a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

“Our goal is to fill the arms of families that experience the unimaginable,” says Katherine Leblanc, the President and founder of Aylee’s Angels.

This weekend, the nonprofit will be hosting a pop-up shop with 40 local vendors, food trucks, and a fall festival.

The pop-up shop will be held at the WestLine Event Center in Scott, La. for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to Aylee’s Angels.

For more information, contact (337)-277-3035 or ayleesangels@gmail.com The nonprofit is also active on Facebook and Instagram.