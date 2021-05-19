Aucoin first Acadiana girl to make rank of Eagle Scout

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Boy Scouts of America Evangeline Area Council marked a milestone this year, announcing its first-ever female Eagle Scout.

Allison Aucoin, 15, a freshman at Episcopal School of Acadiana, is the first Acadiana girl to make the rank of Eagle Scout since girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts in February 2019.

To become an Eagle Scout, scouts must progress through the following ranks in order: Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star Scout, and Life Scout. They must also earn at least 21 merit badges, including:

First Aid

Citizenship in the Community

Citizenship in the Nation

Citizenship in the World

Communication

Cooking

Personal Fitness

Emergency Preparedness OR Lifesaving

Environmental Science OR Sustainability

Personal Management

Cycling, Hiking OR Swimming

Camping

Family Life

While a Life Scout, a scout must also: