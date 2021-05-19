Aucoin first Acadiana girl to make rank of Eagle Scout

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Boy Scouts of America Evangeline Area Council marked a milestone this year, announcing its first-ever female Eagle Scout.
Allison Aucoin, 15, a freshman at Episcopal School of Acadiana, is the first Acadiana girl to make the rank of Eagle Scout since girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts in February 2019.
To become an Eagle Scout, scouts must progress through the following ranks in order: Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star Scout, and Life Scout. They must also earn at least 21 merit badges, including:
- First Aid
- Citizenship in the Community
- Citizenship in the Nation
- Citizenship in the World
- Communication
- Cooking
- Personal Fitness
- Emergency Preparedness OR Lifesaving
- Environmental Science OR Sustainability
- Personal Management
- Cycling, Hiking OR Swimming
- Camping
- Family Life
While a Life Scout, a scout must also:
- Serve at least six months in a troop leadership position
- Plan, develop and lead a service project for either a school, community or religious organization
- Demonstrate and live by the Scout Oath and Law
- Participate in a Scoutmaster Conference
- Successfully complete an Eagle Scout Board of Review