LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — AT&T announced it is bringing 2-gig and 5-gig fiber broadband internet speeds to portions of Lafayette for both residential and business use.

AT&T said its multi-gig speeds are live in Lafayette now and offer the fastest internet among major providers. AT&T’s major competitors in Lafayette, COX Communications and LUS Fiber, top out at speeds of 1 gig, according to their websites.

AT&T said it will offer the following packages:

2-gig Internet

Residential: $110/month plus taxes

Business: $225/month plus taxes

5-gig Internet

Residential: $180/month plus taxes

Business: $395/month plus taxes

“We continue to invest in the Lafayette community to give our customers the fast and reliable connection that they need, with speeds that allow them to do more and to do it faster,” said Cara Fields, Vice President & General Manager – Gulf States. “Whether running a home office or a small business, gaming competitively, or making sure the smart oven starts dinner on time, AT&T Fiber makes it easy and virtually seamless. The launch of multi-gig speeds is part of our larger plans to provide more options and connect more people than ever before.”

AT&T said the new packages will not include a price increase at 12 months, an annual contract, data caps, or equipment fees. The company also said it plans to continue to roll out multi-gig speeds across its fiber footprint and densify fiber in Lafayette, among other cities across Louisiana.