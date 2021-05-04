Breaux Bridge assault suspect’s charges upgraded to manslaughter after victim dies from wounds

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man who was arrested for second-degree battery following a road rage incident last month faces upgraded charges of manslaughter after the victim in the attack died in the hospital.

Kirk Bourque, 55, of Breaux Bridge, was originally arrested on April 19 for second-degree battery, according to Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. After the victim died, he was arrested again for upgraded charges of manslaughter.

Bourque and Samer Tobeh, 49, of Lafayette, engaged in a fight following a road rage incident on April 12. Tobeh told officers that he and Bourque were arguing while in traffic, and Tobeh instructed Bourque to pull over to talk.

A verbal altercation began, and at some point Bourque allegedly struck Tobeh, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. Bourque fled the scene before officers arrived, and Tobeh was taken to a local hospital.

Tobeh died from his injuries on May 2, and a warrant was issued for Bourque with charges upgraded to manslaughter following the death.

Bourque turned himself into police on Monday, May 3.