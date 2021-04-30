Assault and robbery suspect’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man accused of robbery is now facing charges of first-degree murder after the victim in the incident died from his wounds.

Chandler Joseph Robert, 40, address unlisted, was located by U.S. Marshals in New Orleans Thursday and arrested on a murder warrant.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Bridgette Dugas said Robert was allegedly involved in a robbery and assault on April 11 in the 600 block of E. Kaliste Saloom Rd. Robert allegedly punched the victim during the robbery. Robert was initially arrested on second-degree robbery charges and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correction Center on April 12. He later bonded out. Robert is currently being held without bond.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition from the attack but later died on April 24, according to Dugas.