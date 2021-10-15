Artist bringing new creative space to North Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana is known for its artistic culture. One local resident is creating avenues for artists to help keep that culture alive right where she lives.



Based out of North Lafayette, the owner and director of Parc Village, Leigha Porter, says the center gives creative people a resource to build their art or have an open dialog with the community through art.

Porter says, “Stay home and build and share and make a living off of your art and your creativity.”

The center has an art gallery, two dance studios, a podcast room, a conference room, and a music lab. All are available to the public. Porter, who is a movement artist, says the idea came out of her own experience. She began teaching at 14. Her dream was to travel the world and do what she loved.



“Every artist, at some part of your career, you have some type of aspiration to travel the world and share your gifts with other people in other places of the world.” says Porter.

At the age of 23, her mentor gave her a shift in her perspective.



“She really made me realize that teaching was my gift. That I was an incredible dancer but I could reach even more people through education.”

Now she strives to provide hope to local artists who feel incapable of sharing their craft with the world due to their environment or financial struggle.



“I’m hoping that we can have some of the best local talents here in Lafayette to come and showcase their work.

Parc Village will have a grand opening this Saturday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2323 Moss Street in Lafayette.