Arrest made in overnight S. Orange St. shooting

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A suspect in the overnight shooting on S. Orange St. in Lafayette has been arrested.

Vondaylon Hebert, 25, was arrested on Friday for attempted second-degree murder, according to Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of S. Orange St. a little after 1:30 a.m. Thursday night. One victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to Hebert, he and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical and during the altercation, he shot the victim.