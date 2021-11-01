Arrest made in Oct. 8 car wash shooting on Eraste Landry Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have made an arrest in the Oct. 8 shooting at a car wash at the corner of Eraste Landry Rd. and Cajundome Blvd. that left one man dead.

Edward Edmond has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Keyon Alex, 30. Edmond was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 27 in Houston, Tx., according to Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit. No motive has been given.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.