Arrest made in Edison St. weekend shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Special Investigation Unit and Detectives identified and arrested the suspect responsible for a shooting on Edison St. in Lafayette on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Arthur James Minor Jr., 23, was located Monday after detectives identified him as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

According to LPD, Minor fled on foot during a traffic stop on a car he was driving in the 1300 block of W. Willow St. Following the pursuit, he was apprehended and placed under arrest.

Minor was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on an active warrant charging him with 2-counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Carrying of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics.

On September 19th at approximately 10:45 am, Lafayette Police responded to the 500 block of Edison St. in reference to shots fired. Two victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to one of the victims, both were shot while seated inside a vehicle. After further investigation, it was learned that the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle on foot and after shooting both victims, he fled in the neighborhood