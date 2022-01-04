Arnaudville man arrested for October 2021 overdose homicide on Jefferson St. in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man is behind bars after Lafayette Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested him for an October 2021 overdose homicide on Jefferson St.

Damien Bernard, 25, of Arnaudville, faces a second-degree murder charge, according to Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and his bond was listed at $400,000.

On Oct. 23, 2021, police responded to a woman found unconscious from an apparent drug overdose in the 500 block of Jefferson St. in Lafayette. She remained hospitalized until her death on Oct. 30. Toxicology reports showed that she died from fentanyl toxicity, said Benoit. Investigators traced the fentanyl back to Bernard, who allegedly sold drugs to the victim.

Bernard was arrested at around noon today on an outstanding warrant by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offenders Task Force and Lafayette Police SIU investigators.