SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Police Department (SPD) is asking for help identifying and locating two armed robbery suspects. The robbery happened the night of Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The robbery happened at about 9 p.m. at a business in the 1500 block of Westgate Rd. Video surveillance shows a dark-colored Honda Civic (2000’s model) pull up to the business.

The first suspect (in blue) entered the store and bought an item, then went back out to the car. The second suspect (in yellow) then got out of the car and came into the store pointing a gun at the employees. He stole money from the registers and back office before going back to the car.

The car then left, heading north on Westgate Rd. and possibly turning onto Ole Colony Rd. headed toward Ambassador Caffery.

The first subject is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7”, wearing a denim and gray hoodie, blue jeans, blue New York Yankees baseball cap, white tennis shoes, and a black face mask.

The second subject is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a green/red/black/yellow hoodie, ripped blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a black face mask.









If you can help identify and locate the subjects, please contact Scott Police Department Investigators at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous