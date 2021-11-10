Appeal hearing for former Lafayette Police Chief to begin soon

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover will have a chance to explain why he should not have been fired last month.

On Wednesday, the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to allow the chief to argue his position during an appeals hearing.

Civil Service Board chairman Paul Mouton informed the board that Glover was going to be absent from Wednesday’s meeting.

Mouton confirmed that Glover called and gave notice of his absence.

He says Glover’s appeal was filed in a timely manner and meets the criteria to be heard.

“Again, he met the criteria by submitting his letter prior, in regard to appealing his actual termination. If he met that criterion for us to hold a hearing, then we are going to allow that employee or former employee to have that opportunity to explain themselves here at the board,” Mouton explained.

Not everyone agreed with Glover’s absence, that includes retired firefighter James Dooley.

“He should have been here representing himself or have someone representing him today. That was my only concern at the meeting,” Dooley stated.

Board member Wayne Prejean voted no to the request to hold an appeal hearing.

“He (Glover) should have done it correctly with an attorney and that’s my reason. He is not confirmed. It takes a year and a day before he’s confirmed and can have a legal civil service hearing,” Prejean noted.

Board member Christina Olivier did not vote and recused herself because the former chief was her husband’s boss.

‘The Village 337’ president, Devon Norman says life happens and that can be the reason for Glover’s absence.

Norman explains he plans to continue to support the former chief.

“We have to, and I think the community should come out too. Once we find out the date of this meeting, I think we should be here in droves,” Norman added.

Mouton states the next step is to set a hearing date.

He says the board has several other hearings prior to Glovers, but a date will be set for the former police chief to be heard.

Glover was fired as police chief in October.