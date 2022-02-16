LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 600 block of E. University Ave shortly before 2 a.m. Calls reported smoke coming from one of the eight apartments in the building. With the help of UL Police officers, all of the residents were evacuated from the building before firefighters arrived.

According to fire officials, the fire was started by an unattended pot of grease on the stove in a downstairs unit and spread to an upstairs unit. At least 4 apartments sustained major fire and water damage.

The resident of the apartment where the fire started was injured. He was transported to a local hospital.