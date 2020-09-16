Annual City-Wide Health and Fitness Expo set for Sept. 19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Annual City-Wide Health & Fitness Expo is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, according to organizers.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northgate Mall on the Moss Street side. Annually the expo is known for flu shots, kidney screenings and a host of other health screenings. In addition, vendors, youth activities, fitness/nutrition demos and health education material will be provided by Office of Public Health (Region 4). This year the event is set around Free Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing at the Northgate Mall in (north Lafayette).

A Free COVID-19 Test will be administered along with providing free masks & health education material. Every driver gets the chance to win a Free Prize during the 1 p.m. Prize Giveaway.

“This year we remain planning our annual event,” said organizer Vanessa Williams. “We joined the movement to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Our committee and partnering clinics and organizations were committed to promoting safety protocol such as face covering, social distancing-including testing. Louisiana Department of Health indicates Lafayette Parish is at 6.1% as the percent positivity of tests per parish. This means COVID is still active.”

Lake Charles evacuees in the Lafayette area from Hurricane Laura are urged to take advantage of the event.

One must provide items: a pictured ID and an insurance card. Results will be provided within 3-5 days by the clinics administering the test. Guideline material will be provided on what to do after one takes a test.