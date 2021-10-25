Angers promoted to Youngsville chief administrative officer

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced today that the city’s former city clerk has been promoted.
Sally Angers is stepping into the city’s chief administrative officer role.
“Sally is an accomplished administrator, capable of handling a wide range of responsibilities with a proven record of dependability, loyalty, and professionalism,” said Ritter in a press release. “She has a proactive ‘take charge’ personality with over 30 years of government service. I am confident that she will excel in her new role.”