‘An Evening Under the Stars’ returns to Cajundome with Zach Williams, Mac Powell and Cain

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Drive-In Theater Tour series returns to the Cajundome in 2021 with “An Evening Under the Stars with Zach Williams, Mac Powell and Cain” on Thursday, May 13.

The concert will be held outdoors in the Cajundome parking lot with a pod seating set-up that will accommodate up to six fans per pod. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 26, at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

All dates on the Drive-In Theater Tour will comply with local guidelines related to COVID-19. The Cajundome’s clear bag policy will be in effect. please visit the Cajundome website for more event details.

Concert gate opens at 6 p.m., and the concert will start at dusk.

A full list of cities and dates for the tour is available at AwakeningEvents.com or DriveInTheaterTour.com.