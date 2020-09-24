Ambassador Caffery Pkwy to see construction and repairs between Johnston and Kaliste Saloom

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ambassador Caffery Pkwy between Johnston St. and Kaliste Saloom Rd. will be under construction until at least Jan. 2022, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).

In a press release, LCG explained that the state will be peforming roadway patching, curb and gutter repairs, joint sealing, drainage structure replacements, sidewalk and driveway replacements and other related work.

The project is being overseen by the Department of Transportation and Development, since the portion of Ambassador Caffery to be repaired is also a state highway (La. 3073).

Construction is divided into three sections and will be repaired in the following order, according to LCG.:

Johnston Street to Robley Drive, expected completion date is February 2021

Robley Drive to the Vermilion River, expected completion date is August 2021

Vermilion River to Kaliste Saloom Road, expected completion date January 2022

To avoid traffic congestion, crews will work at night when fewer people are on the road, with the exception of daytime and nighttime construction throughout weekends.

Work will be performed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting seven days a week.

Periodic lane closures are necessary to perform pavement patching and to facilitate replacement of concrete sidewalks and driveways. Louisiana Department of Transportation road crews will alternate lane closures; lane closures will be limited to one section at a time. Lane closures are not allowed from the Friday prior to Thanksgiving through the Sunday following New Year’s Day.

Drivers who have questions about the project should direct questions to Deidra Druilhet at (337) 262-6133.