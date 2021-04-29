Ambassador Caffery IHOP closed after accidental grease fire overnight

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An overnight grease fire at the IHOP Restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. has closed the establishment until cleanup and repairs are finished, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said his crews responded to the fire at around 5:17 a.m. this morning after an employee called 911. While the fire was out by the time crews arrived, major damage was done to the restaurant’s kitchen.

“Fire officials learned that the employees left the business after 11:00 p.m.” said Trahan in a press release. “The camera system in the establishment indicated that a small fire originated around 1:30 a.m. in the kitchen involving a griddle. The hood suppression system activated around 50 minutes later and extinguished the fire. The investigation determined grease ignited within the griddle. The employees cleaned the grill before leaving and accidentally left the burner on. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.”