LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An argument in Lafayette ends with a shooting and a victim in the hospital in stable condition.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation indicates two men got into an altercation when one pulled out a gun and shot the other one. The suspect ran from the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are working the case. If anyone has any information, they are asked to please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.