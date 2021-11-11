LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Some veterans have served for three years and some have served for up to 30. Regardless, many attended the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home Veterans Day event Thursday morning. One thing they all have in common is their service to the country.

“All gave some and some gave all.” This phrase set the tone for the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home’s Veterans’ Day program.

Veterans from all ranks of the military were acknowledged for their bravery and their sacrifice.

Most recalled decades of years spent serving their country.

For Edward Abell, he served three years in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He spent most of his time in Fort Jackson, South Carolina as a lawyer, handling legal issues ranging from AWOL cases to desertion cases. He says he was not in the line of duty neither was he active for a long period of time.

However, he is still honored for the experience.

“It was a really good experience. I met a lot of good people and their families,” explained Abell.

For those veterans who did spend several years in the line of duty, speakers wanted to make sure to highlight the lasting traumatic effects that come with such bravery. Being exposed to life-threatening experiences and traumatic events often leave veterans to suffer from PTSD, even years after active duty.

Robert Lebon with the Patriot Guard Riders of Lafayette says they may not physically be at war, but they are constantly battling with remembering what happened on the battlefield.

Lebon said, “When they come back from war, everybody thinks it’s over with. A lot of these guys live this war every day and every night.”

Before the 210 gun salute, Lebon made sure to offer an opportunity for veterans to leave to avoid triggers.

Lebon says, “Fireworks are also a terrible thing. Hopefully one day it will all be fixed and all of our veterans would be taken care of. “

Lebon says veterans suffering from PTSD are at their best when they are given support.

He encourages those in the community to not just say “Thank you”, but to show their appreciation by getting involved with organizations in your area geared toward helping veterans.