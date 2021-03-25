Albertsons offering $20 gift cards for blood donation through March 27

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Albertsons and LifeShare Blood Centers are partnering up, offering donors $20 gift cards from Albertsons and the T-shirt of their choice for donating the gift of life.

Gift cards will only be available to qualified donors who give blood at Albertsons locations during the event. Donors should be at least 16 years old and have a photo ID. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, however, walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, visit http://www.lifeshare.org/GIFTCARD. Below is a list of drive times, locations, and dates:

Friday, March 26

2863 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

2678 Johnston Street, Lafayette, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

4400 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LifeShare officials say they have been affected by numerous unprecedented challenges this past year, making it extremely difficult to supply over 100 hospital and medical facility partners throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Southern Arkansas with lifesaving blood and plasma. These challenges include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent state-wide winter storms which halted almost all blood collections and deliveries.

Blood drives are taking place at Albertsons locations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Broussard, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Shreveport, and Texarkana.