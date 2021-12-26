Afternoon shooting in Lafayette leaves one person in hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting on South Sterling St. in Lafayette leaves one victim with a gunshot wound.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Sterling St. in response to a shooting in progress at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival, officers found a victim with a gun shot wound. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.