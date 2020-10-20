After recent shootings, NAACP calls for reinstatement of park police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- After to recent shootings resulting in the double homicide of two Lafayette teens, the NAACP is calling on Lafayette Consolidated Government to reinstate park police and investigate the lack of involvement of local law enforcement familiar with the party on October 15.

Pastor John Milton of Imani Temple says stopping large gatherings isn’t always possible. However, he says having law enforcement present decreases violence.

“These young people are going to find a way to come together with COVID or without COVID,” the pastor said. “We are social human beings. We as people establish government to meet the needs and to assist with resting the needs of the people.”

He said although government officials make the final decision fighting for justice is a community effort.

“While it is a tragic situation, I would expect that the entire community white, black, purple yellow, green whatever color; be concerned about the issue at hand,” Milton said.

NAACP regional president Marja Broussard says the organization believes funding the community doesn’t necessarily mean de-funding the police.

She says the NAACP recognizes the need for partnership and those dedicated to protect and serve but under certain conditions.

“It has to be well thought out and productive and it has to be a collaborative effort,” Broussard said.

Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Communications director Jamie Angelle said LCG is planning to establish funding for the police department. He says parties are normally held at clubs or bars. Because of COVID-19 people are finding other ways to host parties.

“Chief has started a four-man detail that will be in place following big events like the Cajuns game,” Angelle said. “We will be seeing increased presence in some of these areas just to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”