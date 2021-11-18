African American Heritage Society hosts 28th annual “Thank You Elderly” event

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Senior citizens in Lafayette received a hot meal and gifts at today’s event. Organizers say because of COVID the event is not the same, but as you can see from the long line of cars that the impact is still the same.

The African American Heritage Society hosted its 28th annual “Thank You Elderly” event at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette on Thursday morning.

The event didn’t start until 10 a.m. but the majority of the people attending waited in line since 7 a.m.

One lady says for 28 years now she’s been the first in line.

Henry Erwin said it was his first year attending. He heard about it early Thursday morning. Like many, he needs help.

Several people struggle with food insecurity, especially during the holidays.

Erwin says events like these truly impact the community.

“It’s just a great thing for people. Times are kind of tough right now. Everybody is having a hard time so it helps,” Erwin said.

Mrs. Ethel and Anna have volunteered since day one. They started serving when the late founder Ja’Nell Chargois began her mission to uplift and meet the needs of the community.

Her daughter and board member of the foundation, Maisha Chargois says her mother, “Has some big shoes to fill. It shows the impact she made on the Acadiana area.”

Maisha along with several others say they hope they can go back to their normal celebration next year.

They normally serve up to 1,000 people, but because of COVID, they only served up to 500 people.