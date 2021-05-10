Acadiana Workforce Solutions to host “Opportunity Event” to get Acadiana hired

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting an “Opportunity Event” next Wednesday to help people find job opportunities.

If you are receiving unemployment benefits, you can receive financial assistance from Acadiana Workforce Solutions to enroll in over 100 approved training courses.

Accepted courses include CDL, Scaffolding, Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Nursing, Welding, Power Lineman, Medical Billing & Coding, and much more! You can also receive assistance with finding a job, building a resume, obtaining a HiSET, summer work for the youth and on-the-job training!

To enroll with Acadiana Workforce Solutions, please bring an ID, Social Security Card and Birth Certificate. Other documents may be requested from the office staff as well.

The event is on May 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dupuis Recreation Center in Brown Memorial Park.