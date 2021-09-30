Acadiana HS imposes lockdown on restroom time for students following vandalism

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A high school in Lafayette Parish is cracking down on vandalism in restrooms. Acadiana High School is imposing strict controls on using the restroom for students. Among the reasons they’re doing this is to stop students from breaking the rules.

Parents received a recorded phone message this week. It says in part: “The restrooms will be closed and locked for the final five minutes of each class period, during class transitions, and for the first few minutes of each class. This will allow teachers to write hall passes for each student who wishes to use the restroom, to keep track of who is in the restroom each time during the day, and how long they were outside of adult supervision. This will increase safety for students, and reduce the issues we’ve been experiencing with long lines, student disciplinary infractions, as well as vandalism in the restroom.”

There’s a new trend on Tik Tok called ‘Devious Licks’, where kids are encouraged to vandalize their school, or steal items from it. The school says these new regulations will improve the situation.

A spokesperson for LPSS, Allison Dickerson, says there has been no change to the restroom policy.

“While campus procedures can and do change, there has been no policy change regarding restrooms,” said Dickerson. “Students are still able to utilize restroom facilities.”

However, News 10 talked to students and they say there are restrictions in place.

The is one exception to these new rules. If the student has an emergency, the administration can open the restrooms as needed.