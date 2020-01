Owned and operated by award-winning chef Ema Haq, Bailey’s is a Hub City brunch and dinner spot that has been open since 1993.

Bailey’s Seafood & Grill (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Cajun Benedict

Fan-fried flounder

Address: 5520 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m., Sun. 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

