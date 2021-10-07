Acadiana Diversity Job Fair set for Oct. 20 at Heymann Center

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 18th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette.

The job fair is free to all job seekers, who should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Visit www.lafayette.org/diversity for registration and the complete list of participating employers and job openings. Masks or face coverings will be required for all attendees and will be available at the door.

In advance of the job fair, Voice of the Experienced (VOTE) will host a prep workshop on Monday, Oct. 11. The workshop will help attendees with barriers to employment such as arrests, convictions, or disabilities prepare for the Diversity Job Fair. The free event will take place at the Main Branch of the Lafayette Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration and information can also be found at www.lafayette.org/diversity.

“The Acadiana Diversity Job has expanded to connect employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, workers from all ethnic backgrounds, formerly incarcerated individuals, and more,” says Lafayette Economic Development Authority Manager of Workforce Development Ryan LaGrange. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”

The event is planned and hosted by the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management (ASHRM), Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), Louisiana Rehabilitation Services (LRS), and other community partners.